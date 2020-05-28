Family pleas for help as Sumter deputies continue to investigate shooting death of 17-year-old

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwan Dukes.
Officials said Dukes, a student at Sumter High, was found on Wilder Street on January 20.
“There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think of him,” Antwan’s mother Angela Dukes said. “He was a good son; he was a loving brother.”
Family members said Antwan was set to graduate from Sumter High this month. He planned to move to Atlanta with his father and attend Georgia State University to major in audio engineering and business. After attending college, Antwan wanted to become an entrepreneur.
“He cracked jokes all the time,” Antwan’s father Harry Dukes said. “He was Mr. Funnyman but he was serious about business.”
According to family members, Dukes would have turned 18 years old today.
“No one deserves to have their child taken out of this world like that,” Angela said. “Please, if you know anything just come out and tell it. You can be anonymous.”
If you have any information about Antwan’s death, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2002. You can also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
