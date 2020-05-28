CVS opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - CVS Pharmacy announced it will be expanding its drive-thru COVID-19 testing into South Carolina with 15 new sites in the state.
CVS said testing will not take place inside its retail stores. Instead, those tested will stay in their cars and be provided a test kit along with instructions.
Staff will observe to make sure the test is done properly before it’s sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing.
CVS said results can be expected nearly three days after testing.
The testing sites in South Carolina include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1405 East Greenville Street, Anderson, SC 29621
- CVS Pharmacy, 2566 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414
- CVS Pharmacy, 1300 Tiger Boulevard, Clemson, SC 29631
- CVS Pharmacy, 900 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201
- CVS Pharmacy, 4310 Hardscrabble Road, Columbia, SC 29210
- CVS Pharmacy, 2210 Laurens Road, Greenville, SC 29607
- CVS Pharmacy, 3901 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615
- CVS Pharmacy, 3300 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greenville, SC 29687
- CVS Pharmacy, 1676 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
- CVS Pharmacy, 3411 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- CVS Pharmacy, 1303 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- CVS Pharmacy, 8995 University Boulevard, North Charleston, SC 29406
- CVS Pharmacy, 101 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29841
- CVS Pharmacy, 1751 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307
- CVS Pharmacy, 2401 Sunset Boulevard, West Columbia, SC 29169
CVS said patients must register online before being tested. Registration opens for South Carolina on Friday, May 29.
The company said Thursday this is part of its goal to establish 1,000 testing locations by the end of May.
