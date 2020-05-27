Third unemployment benefits program launches in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce have launched the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program.
The program is the third unemployment benefits program created by the CARES Act to help those in need of unemployment aid.
The PEUC program, according to officials, offers 13 additional weeks of state unemployment insurance after the 20 weeks provided by state law have expired. With the extension provided by this program, some applicants could still be eligible to get financial support. However, in order to qualify, applicants must meet the following prerequisites:
- The applicant has exhausted all regular unemployment insurance benefits payments.
- The applicant had a benefit year end after July 1, 2019, but have not qualified for a new benefit year
- The applicant is able to available for work and is actively seeking work.
- The applicant is not eligible for unemployment benefits under any other state or federal program
The following conditions disqualify an applicant from receiving aid from the PEUC program
- The applicant has the ability to telework with pay and would still be working substantially the same number of hours and be receiving the same pay.
- The applicant is receiving paid sick leave or other paid leave benefits and those benefits would exceed their weekly amount of PEUC. Anyone who qualifies for PEUC could receive payments dating back to the week ending April 4, 2020, or the first week after their unemployment insurance was exhausted.
Officials said PEUC is available through the week ending December 26, 2020. It will also include weekly benefit amount and $600 a week provided by the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program through the week ending July 25, 2020. That’s when the FPUC funds are set to expire.
To apply for PEUC, log into your benefits account and click “Apply for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation” or “File a New Unemployment Insurance Claim.” After that, complete the forms requesting information regarding your eligibility, employment, separation, and job eligibility questions. Once that information is filled out, submit your claim.
For additional resources, visit the SCDEW website or call 1-866-831-1724.
