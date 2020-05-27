Survey shows 80% of SC school board members believe returning to in-person instruction this fall is important

With a little less than three months until next school year, state education leaders have a lot to tackle, but they’re confident the right decisions will be made. “Whether you’ve got a child in the system, whether you’re a teacher or an employee in the system, we’re going to do everything to ensure that building, that bus and the interactions of everyone involved in public education, it’s going to be safe,” Saylors said. The board is split down the middle on the decision of whether parents should have the choice of sending their children back to school for in-person instruction or continuing with online learning at home. The SCSBA will present these survey results to the Accelerate ED task force.