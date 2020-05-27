SC superintendent speaks to state Senate committee about need for summer program funding

“This is a crisis. This is a crisis that is equal to or larger than the one we are facing in our business community and our focus has to be one getting these kids in front of teachers so they can be taught. Here’s what we know: I don’t care how good of a distance learning program you have. Only a small portion of the children are going to thrive and the vast majority are not and that’s what’s going on right now,” Senator Vincent Sheheen (D-District 27) said.