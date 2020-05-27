SC State Museum prepares to welcome guests back soon with some changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Museum will reopen its doors, Tuesday, June 2 with new hours and reduced admission. SC State Museum members will be able to visit the museum even earlier beginning Saturday, May 30.
The museum has been planning for a phased reopening process by cleaning its facility, training staff and preparing the building for guests in order to follow guidelines developed by AccelerateSC, the American Alliance of Museums and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
During this first phase, the State Museum’s operating hours will look like this:
- Open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Open Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Closed Sunday-Monday
General admission for all ages during this time will only be $5. Entry into planetarium shows and the blockbuster exhibit, “The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes”, will be an additional charge.
In order to adhere to recommended guidelines, some areas, exhibits and attractions may remain temporarily closed or include limited features during this time. The museum will manage hourly visitor capacity levels to better facilitate social distancing for the safety of staff and guests.
Advance online ticket purchases are highly encouraged, but not required.
To further address health and safety concerns, the State Museum’s staff will be altering some exhibits in order to create ‘no touch’ experiences and allow for increased social distancing among guests. All museum staff will wear face coverings and hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the building.
Guests are expected to adhere to social distancing throughout the museum and are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. Signage will be in place to inform and remind guests of these important guidelines.
For those not ready or able to visit, the museum will continue to offer a variety of virtual programs and content, like their popular telescope livestreams and their upcoming virtual summer camp series.
For more information please visit scmuseum.org.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.