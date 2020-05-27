SC reports highest one-day death toll from COVID-19: 20 more deaths, 207 new cases

"As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The percent positive graphs show trends in the percent of cases of COVID-19 relative to the number of tests performed during the last 28 and 14 days, respectively. The percent positive is the number of individual people that tested positive (253 as of May 25) divided by the number of individuals tested (6,428 as of May 25) by both DHEC’s laboratory and private laboratories, then multiplied by 100 (3.9% for May 25).