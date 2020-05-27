SC Lottery offering drive-thru claims drop-off at state fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Education Lottery is offering a drive-thru option for players to drop off claims and have their winnings mailed to them.
The drop-off site will be located at the SC State Fairgrounds. Players will enter the fairgrounds at the Gate 6 entrance off of George Rogers Blvd.
The drop-off will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. starting June 1 until June 5.
Players will be mailed a check within two business days of the drop-off. No checks will be issued at the SC State Fairgrounds.
There are three items players MUST have at the drive-thru are:
- A signed winning ticket,
- A copy of the claimant’s picture identification (driver’s license, state or military I.D., or passport)
- A completed claim form. Claim forms will be available at sceducationlottery.com, lottery retailers, and at the fairgrounds. Players should make a copy or take a picture of the front and back of their winning ticket for their records.
The Lottery’s Claims Center on Assembly St. remains closed indefinitely. A reopening date has not been set. While the current mail-in program continues to be successful, for the safety of our players, the Claims Center will not reopen until the backlog of over 2,000 claims is significantly reduced through this direct drop-off option.
In addition to the drop-off at the fairgrounds, several options are available for players to claim prize money. Prizes of $500 or less can be redeemed at SC Lottery retailers. Prizes of $100,000 or less can be claimed by mail. Winners of more than $100,000 can call the Lottery at 803-253-4004 and follow the prompts to leave a message.
