RCSD: Victim of armed robbery shot and killed suspect after dispute; now facing murder charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man deputies say was the victim of an armed robbery shot and killed the suspect, but now faces murder charges.
The shooting happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Weiss Drive. That’s off Leesburg Road near I-77 on the eastern part of the city.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies said they were first called on a report of an armed robbery at that location.
But while deputies were en route, a call came in about a shooting.
When they got to the scene, deputies said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The man who shot him -- Telvin Quintavis Jackson -- was still there and gave his weapon to deputies. He was taken into custody.
The man who was shot was rushed to the hospital, but declared dead. He has not been identified.
Jackson, 26, told deputies he was the victim of an armed robbery and the shooting was in self-defense.
He said a 24-year-old -- the man he shot -- came to his home with a group of people, blocked him from leaving and robbed him of money.
Jackson told deputies he knew the man and they were in an ongoing dispute over that money.
At first, deputies say Jackson told them he and the 24-year-old got into an argument after he handed over the money and he shot the man, causing the other people with the 24-year-old to run away.
However, Jackson later told deputies he gave the 24-year-old some money, then went to his father’s house to get a gun “with the intent of holding the 24-year-old at gunpoint until deputies arrived.”
Jackson said when the other man reached for his weapon, he shot him.
Based on that information, deputies charged Jackson with murder.
Prosecutors said because Jackson left the scene of the robbery and went to a safe location, but chose to return and confront the man, he could be charged.
RCSD will continue to investigate.
This was the second homicide to happen in Columbia on Tuesday night. About an hour earlier in another part of town, a man was shot and killed. Deputies say the two incidents are not connected in any way.
