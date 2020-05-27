Providence Health now limiting visitation for patients at facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Visitation for patients will now be limited at Providence Health facilities, officials announced Wednesday.
The hospital previously prohibited visitors for patients due to COVID-19. Officials said the decision to allow limited visitation was made as current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of the infection in the region. Hospital officials also note that state and federal guidance also helped determine visitation could resume at Providence facilities.
“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said Terry Gunn, chief executive officer (CEO) of Providence Health. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”
Patients can now have one visitor per day. This also includes one companion for outpatient appointments. Visitors must be 14 years of age or older. Anyone who wishes to visit a patient at Providence Health will be screened upon entry and will be required to provide their own mask or face covering.
Visitors will not be allowed to see patients who are categorized as high-risk, in isolation, immunocompromised, or under observation or test positive for COVID-19.
