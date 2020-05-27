Midlands apartment complex reopens pool, fitness center amid pandemic but by appointment only

She says, “For the fitness center, we have unplugged quite a few pieces of equipment that are side-by-side. For the pool area, we did remove a lot of the pool chairs so that there aren’t a lot of spots for people to want to come and kind of overcrowd the pool. We are monitoring it, as well, with the online reservation system but we are doing pool checks and we have a courtesy officer, too, that can check the pool after hours, too.”