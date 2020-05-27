Lexington Co. man arrested on child pornography charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced the arrested of a Lexington County man in connection with child pornography charges.
Chad Michael Bose, 37, has been charged with 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Bose. They say Bose distributed child pornography.
Bose was taken into custody on May 21 by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
