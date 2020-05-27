FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain and storms Thursday and Friday, then more storms for Saturday

By Dominic Brown | May 27, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 8:09 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more showers and thunderstorms, even for part of your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Bertha will continue moving away from the Palmetto State as we through your Wednesday night.

· Still, a few isolated lingering showers are possible tonight. Otherwise, we’ll see clouds and some fog. Lows will be in the 60s.

· Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Thursday. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· More scattered storms are in your forecast Friday. In fact, Friday is an Alert Day as a cold front approaches the Midlands. Some storms could be strong. Flooding is possible. Rain chances are at 70% for Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Saturday features a 50% chance of rain and storms. Rain chances are down to 20% for Sunday, but most areas will be dry. Highs will be in the 80s this weekend.

· Drier weather moves in next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

Bertha continues to churn away from the Palmetto State tonight. Still, a few isolated showers will linger around the area from time to time. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast for Thursday. Rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, we'll see a partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday is an Alert Day. We're tracking showers and storms as a cold front approaches the area. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern, along with some strong storms.The chance of rain is about 70% Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

We'll see scattered showers and some thunderstorms on Saturday as the cold front moves through the Midlands. Chance of rain is 50%. We'll see partly cloudy skies by Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this weekend.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday and Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. In fact, most of next week will be dry.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Patchy Fog. Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Alert Day Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Storms Likely (70%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Early (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Sun & Clouds. Not As Warm. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

