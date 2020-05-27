FIRST ALERT - Invest 91L has formed near our coast, heavy rain on its way

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-FIRST ALERT WEDNESDAY - Areas of heavy rain / flooding and breezy conditions associated in Invest 91L
-FIRST ALERT FRIDAY - A Few strong storms from a cold front that will be crossing the area from the west.
-Clearing from the unsettled weather is expected by Sunday.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Our forecast has not changed. Invest 91L has formed. The national hurricane center will watch and investigate the area of low pressure that is off of the East Coast. The low is expected to move on land near the South Carolina coast later today, and bring rain and wind to North and South Carolina.
This is the same rain-maker that we have been tracking for a few days now. The rain from the system could aggravate areas that have been saturated from previous rain, and flooding in a concern.
FIRST ALERT WEDNESDAY
Rain Chances will remain high high today as the system crosses into South Carolina. There is a good chance of 1-3 inches of rain in our area from Invest 91L.
FIRST ALERT FRIDAY
A strong cold front will cross the area from the west and pull in another round of moisture from the south and enough instability for a few strong thunderstorms.
Clearing from all the unsettled weather is expected by the weekend.
