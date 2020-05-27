7 arrested in ‘mob assault’ and armed robbery, Lexington Co. deputies say

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven people have been charged in an attack on two men on a street in West Columbia.
The assault happened the afternoon of Tuesday, May 12 in the 3100 block of Sunset Boulevard, Lexington County deputies said. That’s just west of I-26.
Deputies say some of the men “had an encounter over drugs” at a Saint Andrews Road motel just minutes before the assault.
Seven men, one armed with a gun, attacked the two men and took a smartwatch and some cash, deputies said.
Investigators tracked down the suspects about a week after the attack, arresting something of them at an apartment complex on Broad River Road and others at an apartment complex in Chapin.
The following people were arrested for the charges listed:
- De’Aci Marquette Corley, 18 -- armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Lane Rathburn Hein, 20 -- armed robbery, assault and battery by mob
- Jonathan Michael Kidd, 20 -- armed robbery, assault and battery by mob
- Mason Wilbur Mims, 20 -- armed robbery, assault and battery by mob
- Mason Caldwell Murphy, 20 -- armed robbery, assault and battery by mob
- Elijah Karos Clark, 19 -- armed robbery
- Garrett Lee Steen, 18 -- armed robbery
“Detectives have been working to identify and locate these subjects since the incident happened,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Their investigation shows Corley was armed with a pistol when he and the other six suspects assaulted and forcefully robbed two men on the side of the road.”
All of the suspects were arrested without incident, deputies said.
