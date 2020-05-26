Richland 1 apologizes after ‘inappropriate’ activity about slavery included in students’ learning packet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Richland School District One have issued an apology after an “inappropriate” activity about slavery was included in the students’ learning packet after schools were closed due to COVID-19.
According to the district, the activity was included in the fourth-grade social studies learning packet in March after schools were closed. The district’s Teaching and Learning department provided 10 sample lessons in every grade and core subject in an effort to help teachers create packets for their students.
The activity about slavery, according to district officials, was inadvertently included as one of 10 sample lessons that teachers could select for students to complete.
“In very quickly pulling together learning activities for students to complete at home, the sample lesson activity on slavery was inadvertently included in the fourth-grade social studies learning packet,” Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said in a statement. “When it was brought to our attention back in March, it was addressed at that time. The activity was inappropriate and should not have been included. Students should not complete the activity, and their grade will not be impacted by leaving the activity blank or removing it completely from the packet. We regret that this occurred and apologize for any offense taken by any of our students and parents.”
District officials said teachers were free to choose the lessons provided by the Teaching and Learning department for the first few days of e-learning. However, teachers were also given the option to develop their own activities for students.
