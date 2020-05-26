Richland 1 apologizes after ‘inappropriate’ activity about slavery included in students’ learning packet

“In very quickly pulling together learning activities for students to complete at home, the sample lesson activity on slavery was inadvertently included in the fourth-grade social studies learning packet,” Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said in a statement. “When it was brought to our attention back in March, it was addressed at that time. The activity was inappropriate and should not have been included. Students should not complete the activity, and their grade will not be impacted by leaving the activity blank or removing it completely from the packet. We regret that this occurred and apologize for any offense taken by any of our students and parents.”