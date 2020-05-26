RCSD: One man injured in shooting at Hooters on Two Notch Road

By Emery Glover | May 26, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 1:54 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating a shooting that happened on Two Notch Road on Tuesday.

Deputies said they found a man who was shot in the upper body at Hooters around 11:40 a.m.

Authorities said a vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene of the shooting, but the description of the vehicle has not been released at this time.

RCSD does not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

