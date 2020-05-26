Prisma Health to hold 3 more COVID-19 testing events in the Midlands this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Prisma Health have announced three COVID-19 testing events this week in the Midlands.
These tests will determine if the patient has an active COVID-19 infection.
Residents will not need a doctor’s order to be tested and are free. No appointment is needed. Patients who have been ordered by a physician to be tested, have completed a virtual visit, or need pre-surgical testing are asked to use testing sites as instructed by their providers.
Here’s a look at the locations in the Midlands hosting testing events:
- May 27 - Manning Junior High, 1101 W.L. Hamilton Road, Manning, SC
- May 28 - St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road, Columbia, SC
- May 30 - Harbison Elementary School, 257 Crossbow Drive, Columbia, SC
Officials said test results should return within four days.
In total, Prisma Health has announced six sites across the state this week. More sites are expected to be announced in the weeks to come.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.