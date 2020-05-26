Lexington crossfitters complete ‘The Murph Challenge’ for Memorial Day

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another mile run. Together, they make a workout that’s meant to say thank you.
"It honors our fallen," said David Walker, the owner of Crossfit Lodestar in Lexington. "To honor those who have really given us our freedom. Not all are willing to pay that price, but to those who are, we owe a lot."
Walker says the workout is called, The Murph Challenge. It's named after Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Navy SEAL who was killed in combat back in 2005 when he gave his life to help save his team.
As a thank you, crossfitters across the country strap on 20 pound weighted vests, and complete what used to be one of Murphy's favorite workouts.
"We use that in the Crossfit world to honor him, and to honor those who are still serving, and those who are fallen who never made it home," he said.
Walker served in the Navy for 9 years, and understands the importance of feeling that you have the support of the people you're fighting for.
"When you get tired or you can't finish, people come alongside you and run with you or carry you along," he said. "Which is very reminiscent of our time in the military, because you're never alone."
On days like Memorial day, he says this is a simple way to show appreciation.
“They give us the opportunity to make all the complaints that we make,” Walker said. “Those guys who came before us give us the freedom to do that. We are a country that, with all of our flaws, is still where everybody wants to be.”
