LCSD: 3 suspects talked their way into Pelion home pretending to be narcotics officers

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Three people face charges after deputies say they claimed to be police officers to get inside a woman’s home in Lexington County.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. on April 30 at a home on Fairview Road, deputies said.
Police records say a woman and two men told the homeowner they were narcotics agents investigating a crime. The homeowner told deputies she let them inside because she thought she was doing the right thing.
“She wasn’t injured and we’re not aware of anything being taken from the home,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “This was still a very risky situation that could’ve turned out much differently.”
Chad David Andrews, 31, Emily Kristin Moore, 24, and Kenneth Ray Wooten, 43, face charges of impersonating law enforcement officers and first-degree burglary, according to arrest warrants.
Wooten is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center, but the other two were released after meeting bond.
