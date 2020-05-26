Huge alligator found outside front door of home in neighborhood in Venice

Huge alligator found outside front door of home in neighborhood in Venice
Huge alligator found outside front door of neighborhood in Venice (Source: Crawford Lewis)
By ABC7 Staff | May 24, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 11:01 PM

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Imagine waking up to weird noises outside your home, and when you check what’s going on through your Ring doorbell you see a gator on your doorstep.

That’s what happened to Crawford Lewis from Venice.

He found a gator crawling on a bench outside his front door.

This happened on Thursday around 5:00 a.m. at the Gran Paradiso Community.

It seems like this unwanted visitor knew he wasn’t welcomed. So he decided to take off and he was unharmed.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.