FIRST ALERT: Tracking heavy rain and potential flooding from the tropics Wednesday, then more storms Thursday and Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Have your rain gear handy! Alert Days are posted this week for heavy rain, thunderstorms and potential flooding.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers are possible (30-40%). Areas of fog are likely. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
· We’re tracking a good deal of rain and thunderstorms in the Midlands over the next several days.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day! Heavy rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for parts of the Midlands as an area of low pressure moves in from the south (Invest 91-L). Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms Wednesday
· Any storms that develop Wednesday are capable of producing localized or flash flooding. Turn around, don’t drown. Rain chances are around 70%. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
· More showers and storms are in the forecast Thursday and Friday. In fact, Friday is an Alert Day as a cold front approaches the Midlands. Rain chances are at 80% for Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday.
· Saturday features a 50% chance of rain and storms. Rain chances are down to 20% for Sunday. Highs will be in the 8s0 this weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog. A few scattered showers are possible. Rain chances are around 30-40% overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
Wednesday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms for parts of the Midlands as an area of low pressure tracks over the Palmetto State from our south. While the National Hurricane Center gives the area of low pressure (Invest 91-L) a low chance of development (30%) as of this writing, we don’t believe the system will have an ample amount of time to strengthen. Still, the low is worth watching since parts of the Midlands will receive a lot of its moisture in a big way during the day Wednesday.
Some of the rain could produce some localized or flash flooding Wednesday. Turn around, don't drown. Parts of the Midlands are also under a Marginal Risk for strong storms. Rain chances are around 70% for now. Stay tuned for constant update. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast for Thursday. Rain chances are around 60%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Friday is an Alert Day. We're tracking showers and storms as a cold front approaches the area. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern, along with some strong storms.The chance of rain is about 80% Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
We'll see scattered showers and some thunderstorms on Saturday as the cold front moves through the Midlands. We'll see partly cloudy skies by Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this weekend.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday and Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Patchy Fog. A Few Scattered Showers (30-40%). Lows in the 60s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Heavy Rain & Some Storms (70%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Alert Day Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Storms Likely (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%).. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Not As Warm. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.