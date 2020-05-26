FIRST ALERT: Tracking heavy rain and potential flooding from the tropics Wednesday, then more storms Thursday and Friday

Wednesday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms for parts of the Midlands as an area of low pressure tracks over the Palmetto State from our south. While the National Hurricane Center gives the area of low pressure (Invest 91-L) a low chance of development (30%) as of this writing, we don’t believe the system will have an ample amount of time to strengthen. Still, the low is worth watching since parts of the Midlands will receive a lot of its moisture in a big way during the day Wednesday.