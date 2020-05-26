FIRST ALERT - Strong Storms and Heavy Rain Continue This Week

FIRST ALERT WEDNESDAY - HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED

By Von Gaskin | May 26, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 4:11 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS Weather)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

-Wednesday is an ALERT DAY for heavy rain moving in from the coast.

-The unsettled weather will continue through the week and into the weekend

-Rain chances will continue to stay in the medium to high category this week

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS Weather)
WIS
WIS (Source: WIS weather)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

The unsettled forecast will continue across the state today. Storm chances are slightly lower fro today, but the few storms that we see could become strong. The wind is the main threat with any storms that develop, but also watch for frequent lightning, heavy rain and small hail.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS WEather)

Wednesday is an alert day as Low pressure develops near Florida and moves north over South Carolina. This pattern could bring 1-2 inches of heavy rain in a short period of time, so localized flooding is possible.

WIS 10 DAY
WIS 10 DAY (Source: WIS WEather)

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.