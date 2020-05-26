FIRST ALERT - Strong Storms and Heavy Rain Continue This Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Wednesday is an ALERT DAY for heavy rain moving in from the coast.
-The unsettled weather will continue through the week and into the weekend
-Rain chances will continue to stay in the medium to high category this week
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
The unsettled forecast will continue across the state today. Storm chances are slightly lower fro today, but the few storms that we see could become strong. The wind is the main threat with any storms that develop, but also watch for frequent lightning, heavy rain and small hail.
Wednesday is an alert day as Low pressure develops near Florida and moves north over South Carolina. This pattern could bring 1-2 inches of heavy rain in a short period of time, so localized flooding is possible.
