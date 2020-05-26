THE TROPICS: Low pressure from the tropics will bring heavy rain, potential flooding Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure that will bring a good deal of rain to the Palmetto State, including parts of the Midlands on Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Low pressure developing off the coast of Florida has a low chance of developing into a tropical system.
- The low is called Invest 91-L.
- Regardless of tropical development, the low is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of South Carolina, including the Midlands on Wednesday.
- The heaviest rain will likely fall over the Eastern Midlands toward the Pee Dee and Lowcountry.
- Some severe weather is also possible for parts of the state.
- Some parts of the state could see more than two inches of rain
First Alert Weather Story
All eyes are on an area of low pressure developing off of the east coast of Florida. This low will impact parts of South Carolina with heavy rain, flooding and potential severe weather.
The National Hurricane Center has given this low pressure, called Invest 91-L, a low chance of developing into a named system over the next couple of days.
It will most likely not have an ample amount of time to develop into a named system because of its proximity to land.
Regardless, low pressure will move northward through Wednesday, giving way to areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Parts of the Eastern Midlands, the Pee Dee and the Lowcountry will likely see the heaviest rain. But some steady rain showers are likely for the Central Midlands on Wednesday.
Some severe weather is possible for parts of the state. Brief tornadoes could develop as low pressure tracks across the state.
Parts of the state could see more than two inches of rain before its all said and done. Some localized or flash flooding could develop Wednesday. Turn around, don't drown!
If the system is named, its name would be Bertha.
