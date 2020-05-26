Father, veteran vows to protect his property after burglars break in to his vehicles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cash, loose change, credit cards and more were all stolen from multiple vehicles on Beechfern Circle in Richland County during overnight break-ins just days ago, police said.
The Columbia Police Department says a total of four vehicles were broken into along that road on May 23 and 24.
"They busted both the windows out of my car and smashed my radio," Jay Jenkins said. "For absolutely no reason."
Jenkins says burglars broke into two of his vehicles earlier this week.
“The parents should know better. It was 4:58 in the morning‚” he said. “These are young kids that are not at home. So that’s bad parenting.”
One of the vehicles was a car he’d just purchased for his daughter as a gift.
“A Toyota Camry for graduation, she’s graduating next week,” he explained. “So they went through her car first. They ransacked all her graduation stuff so her cap and gown, all that stuff was in the back of her car, so they tore that up and threw it out on the ground. So not only do I feel violated, but you’ve bothered my daughter.”
Jenkins says he’s working with investigators to help them find out who’s responsible, and he’s ready to protect his property if the burglars come back.
“If you come back on the property, or if anybody comes back, they will be dealt with,” he said. “So, I don’t want any parents saying that, ‘My kids didn’t do anything to anybody.’ I’m here to take care of my family and enjoy life, that’s it. I’m retired. I don’t bother anybody. But when you come on my property and violate my space, you have to be dealt with.”
CPD officials say they’re investigating, and that they’ve heard the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is also looking into break-ins in the area, since the jurisdiction is split.
WIS has reached out the county to find out more information.
