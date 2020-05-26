Columbia man killed in two-car crash on Leesburg Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man killed in a car crash over the holiday weekend has been identified.
The wreck happened Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Mountain Brook Drive and Leesburg Road.
Officials say two cars collided, but they didn’t say what caused the crash.
Johnny Dickerson, 67, who lived on Leesburg Road, died at the scene from blunt force trauma, the Richland County coroner said.
The coroner and the Columbia Police Department are still investigating.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.