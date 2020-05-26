Clemson football, basketball to return for workouts June 8

CLEMSON, S.C. (TigerNet) - Clemson football and men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes are set to return to voluntary activity beginning June 8.
The move comes as Clemson University announced its phased return plan last week, including the NCAA’s decision to permit voluntary activity for all sports.
Student-athletes may return back to the Clemson area as early as June 1 while undergoing a period of social and physical distancing - seven days at home prior to return to the area, and seven days in the Clemson area.
For more on this story, visit our friends at TigerNet.
