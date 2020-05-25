WIS TODAY: Hart Bridges, UofSC student, discusses his mask making business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A University of South Carolina student has been working to make masks since on-campus classes were called off. Hart Bridges spent the last year as a freshman enrolled at the Darla Moore School of Business at USC Columbia. He joined WIS Today on Monday to discuss his business.
When the number of covid-19 cases started to grow, and campus closed, Bridges decided to take some money he had saved up to import some KN95 masks and market them at a more attainable price.
He is still making masks and has started a business called Rosleck Safety. To buy masks or donate to his cause check it out here: www.roslecksafety.com
Link to GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/1z3tzeg3hc
