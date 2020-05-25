Florence Co. Sheriff’s investigator, two others injured in boat explosion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said that one of their investigators was injured in a boat explosion at a marina in Charleston.
According to Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, the investigator suffered a dislocated shoulder after the explosion blew him off the boat and into the water.
Emergency crews responded Sunday night after a boat reportedly exploded while it was being filled with gas.
The incident happened at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina Fuel Dock, according to police.
The sheriff’s office said the investigator was in Charleston for the MAGA boat parade.
Two other people were injured in the incident, authorities say.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.