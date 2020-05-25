FIRST ALERT: Prepare for more showers, strong storms and potential flooding this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more showers and storms this week. Flooding is also possible.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers are possible (20-30%). Areas of fog are likely. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
· We’re tracking a good deal of rain and thunderstorms in the Midlands over the next several days. Any day could be an Alert Day, so keep that in mind.
· We’re expecting a few showers around the area Tuesday. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Rain chances will go up in a big way late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day! Heavy rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast, capable of producing some localized or flash flooding. Turn around, don’t drown. Rain chances are around 70%. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
· More showers and storms are in the forecast Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are at 60% for now. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog. A few scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20-30% overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
Heads up! Any day this week could be an Alert Day. We're tracking a good deal of moisture from our south that will move into our area for most of the week, which could produce isolated severe thunderstorms and potential flooding.
On Tuesday, we'll see low clouds and fog to start the day. We'll likely see a good deal of clouds throughout the day and a few scattered showers and/or storms around the area, mainly by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30-40%. So, we're not expecting rain all day. However, rain chances will go up in a big way late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.
Wednesday is an Alert Day! We're tracking periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms for parts of the Midlands Wednesday as more moisture moves in from our south. Some of the rain could produce some localized or flash flooding. Turn around, don't drown.
Rain chances are around 70% for now. We’ll likely see breaks in some of the rain from time to time during the day. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Showers and storms are in your forecast for Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain and flooding will also be a concern both days. Rain chances are around 60% for now. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
We'll see scattered showers and some thunderstorms this weekend as a cold front moves through the Midlands. Highs will be in the low 80s by Sunday through early next week.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Patchy Fog. A Few Scattered Showers (20-30%). Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (30-40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Heavy Rain & Storms (70%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Not As Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.