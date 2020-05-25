FIRST ALERT - Cooler and Stormy to Start the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The soggy and unsettled weather pattern will continue this week
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Slightly cooler temperatures expected for your Memorial Day daytime highs in the low 80s
-There is a pretty good chance of afternoon storms on your Memorial Day Monday as a start to see afternoon showers and storms develop because of daytime heating and a weak front nearby.
-Storm chances will decrease slightly as we move into the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
The unsettled forecast will continue across the state today. A weak front will cross the area Monday and give us a slightly higher rain chance Monday, we are not expecting widespread severe weather but 1-2 storms may become severe with very gusty winds. The wind is the main threat with any storms that develop, but also watch for frequent lightning, heavy rain and small hail.
The front will also drop daytime high temperatures to the low and middle 80s through the middle of the week.
