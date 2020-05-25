CPD: Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting on Fern Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this week.
Delrico Edmonds, 29, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Officials say Edmonds drove to the 3700 block of Fern Avenue shortly after 9:00 p.m. on May 23 and shot the victim after an argument. Police believe this was an isolated incident between acquaintances.
Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 38-year-old Jamie Wooden. According to an autopsy, Wooden died from complications of a gunshot wound to the upper body.
CPD officers, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, located Edmonds at a home in Lexington County around 11:00 p.m. yesterday.
Edmonds is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
