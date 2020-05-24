Police: Six in custody in Ocean Blvd. shooting that injured several early Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police have six people in custody in connection with Sunday’s early-morning shooting on Ocean Boulevard that left several injured.
According to Myrtle Beach police, the suspects were located and detained shortly after the shooting. Names will be released after formal charges are announced.
Four people suffered gunshot wounds and all are expected to recover, police said.
Officers responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 Sunday morning near 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, according to Corporal Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Responding officers located several individuals injured.
Scanner traffic from Broadcastify indicates the shots were fired in the area of the slingshot on 12th Avenue North.
“Someone needs to shut down the boulevard southbound from 16th or 14th,” an officer is heard saying on scanner traffic.
Officers also called for a K-9 unit in the area of 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard for tracking.
Last weekend, two shootings occurred just blocks away from this most recent shooting. Police said one of them involved gang members from Chesterfield County.
Seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with that gang-related shooting. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The most recent shooting has some guests ending their vacations a little early.
“The sad thing is that I’ve never been here, but I don’t want to come back after this," said Holiday Inn at the Pavilion guest Gina Kipfer.
Kipfer drove more than 20 hours so she could spend the long weekend relaxing in Myrtle Beach. Shortly after she checked in to her hotel, however, the relaxing was over.
“Literally step in the room and here all kinds of gunfire,” said Kipfer.
She said she heard the gunshots ring out right in front of her hotel.
Myrtle Beach police said four people were injured, and perhaps the most concerning part for Kipfer is that there were still plenty of people out on Ocean Boulevard.
“There’s still little children with their families, and people up and down the streets, lots of traffic, and how nobody else got hurt is amazing," said Kipfer. "It really is because there was a good six gun shots.”
For Kipfer, the shooting brought up some not-so-pleasant memories.
“Where I come from in Colorado, the Aurora shooting, that was just too close to home for me,” said Kipfer.
Even though she just arrived Friday night, Kipfer is cutting her stay in Myrtle Beach very short and is already on the road back to Colorado.
“I don’t want to come back because of it, and I don’t think that does justice to Myrtle Beach," said Kipfer.
Jonathan Steele, who works for a radio station, said he was in Myrtle Beach to visit family and interview Doc Antle, the Myrtle Beach Safari owner who was recently featured on the hit Netflix series “Tiger King.”
Steele said he was on Ocean Boulevard with a friend and the plan was to get a drink. He did a Facebook Live video from the area with the post “Downtown Myrtle Beach looking like the next hotspot for COVID-19!”
“You’re talking hundreds of people just within shoulder-length of each other,” Steele said of the large crowd he saw.
Steele said he and his friend got onto the boardwalk because there were less people. While there, he heard the shots and can be seen on the Facebook Live running.
“My immediate reaction was to turn the other way and begin running,” Steele said.
He said he was looking for a place to hide and sought refuge inside a women’s bathroom when he found the men’s room was locked. According to Steele, a woman was inside and he explained the situation to her. Eventually, he let his friend in as well.
Steele said he will be in Myrtle Beach for the next few days, but he’s not planning to venture down to Ocean Boulevard again.
“I don’t really feel comfortable going back downtown,” he said.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information, please come forward and contact MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.