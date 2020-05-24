Police: Body of man found in water off St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was found in Beaufort County
The body was discovered by kayakers in the water of St. Helena Island near Eddings Point Road and Polawana Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
SCDNR recovered the body and the Beaufort County Sherrif’s Office has scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.
The man’s identity has not yet been released. This is a developing story.
