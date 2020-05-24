Local golfer embarks on marathon outing to raise money to fight cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local high school golfer tees up to beat cancer.
Cardinal Newman School rising senior Elliott Pope, launched his own "Par for the Cure," marathon golf outing charity event. His goal is to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society.
"Cancer is not going away," Pope said. "We have to find a cure. We have to help out the people going through it."
The 17-year-old Pope will embark on the charitable endeavor to beat cancer this Tuesday, May 26th, at Columbia Country Club. He intends to hit the links from sunrise to sunset as he walks and plays at least 100 holes. It will be a physically daunting task.
"Everything they've gone through is pushing me to do as much as he can," added Pope.
Pope's drive to do so is to honor the handful of his family members affected by cancer. The first, he recalls battling the disease, his Aunt Theresa. She lost her courageous four-year fight in 2018, at the age of 69.
“She loved me,” said a teary-eyed Pope. “We had this great bond. We have this love for each other and love for my family. I wanted to do it for them and for everyone else that’s been impacted by it outside my family, too.”
Pope knows his Aunt Theresa’s spirit will provide strength during his quest on the course.
“I know she’s proud of me,” smiled Pope. “I know she will get me through the 25 to 30 miles I’ll be walking that day.”
All for family. All to raise money to defeat the deadly disease.
As of Sunday morning, Pope’s Go Fund Me charity page for the marathon golf event has far surpassed his goal to raise $1,000 for the American Cancer Society.
“It’s amazing to see what the community can do,” said Pope.
Family and friends will join Pope Tuesday at Columbia Country Club. The course will be closed. Pope plans to post pictures and videos of his progress throughout the day.
For more information on how you can donate to support Pope’s drive, click here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.