Lexington Co. Coroner identities man killed in single-vehicle crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed a single-vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon.
On May 23rd, just before 3:30 p.m. Demetrius A. Holman, 39, was traveling north on Church Street when his vehicle went off of the left side of the road and he overcorrected, causing the vehicle to flip multiple times.
Holman was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
