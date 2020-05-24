FIRST ALERT: Rain Chances Continue for your Holiday Plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Warmer temperatures will move into the area today as highs reach the low 90s
-Slightly cooler temperatures expected for your Memorial Day daytime highs in the low 80s
-There is a pretty good chance of afternoon storms your Memorial Day Monday as a start to see afternoon showers and storms develop.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
The heat is on again today as highs reach the low 90s. The unsettled forecast will continue across the state. A weak front will cross the area Monday and give us a slightly higher rain chance Monday, but we are not expecting widespread severe weather but 1-2 storms may become severe with very gusty winds.
The front will also drop daytime high temperatures to the low and middle through the middle of the week.
Sunday: Showers and storms for the afternoon and evening (40%). Highs in the low
Memorial Day (Monday): Sunshine and clouds. Scattered showers and storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds. Isolated shower or storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Showers possible (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
