Myrtle Beach ‘extraordinary event’ declaration gives police more authority for Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While restaurants and businesses deal with the influx of visitors for the Memorial Day weekend, Myrtle Beach police are making sure they can step in and help out businesses if anything gets out of hand.
The Myrtle Beach City Council passed an executive order that declared the Memorial Day weekend an extraordinary event. It gives the police department a little more authority to keep people safe, and one Ocean Boulevard business says that’s fine with them.
“If it was the same as last weekend, then it’s going to be good," said Larry Cardella, who works with Burger Paradise.
Burger Paradise has started to recoup some of what it lost during the early part of the pandemic.
“Believe it or not, May was a pretty good month here in Myrtle Beach," said Cardella.
The executive order also grants police permission to bring in help from other local governments and hire additional personnel.
It also gives police the ability to shut down a business between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. if they feel like its endangering public safety.
Cardella is all for the increased police presence.
“I think that might stop people from congregating," said Cardella. "That’s the problem done here, they congregate and that’s when the problem starts. When the police aren’t here, the people come out and they start to get a little crazy.”
Even though police now have these extra capabilities for the weekend, the city doesn’t foresee all of them actually being used.
“The fact that this exists on list does not telegraph our desire to use them," said Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen. "It’s mostly to have the tools available and that they are pre-approved in the event that the situations become necessary to do it. We don’t anticipate that happening.”
Pedersen said the city has passed an executive order like this for each of the past four or five years, and that this year it’s really just some slight changes.
Police can now change the moped and golf cart restrictions as well as the park hours as they see fit to ensure safety.
