Man who claims he’s running for sheriff of Union County arrested, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A man who stated he’s running for sheriff of Union County was arrested Friday, according to Scott Coffer with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Jamie Christopher Davis, 37, of Carthage, North Carolina has been charged with stalking, Coffer said.
According to Coffer, on March 9, a man called deputies to report his brother Jamie had called his mother and left several voicemails that were of a threatening nature.
The man told deputies in the voicemails Jamie stated he was going to come to Union and do a number of things to him that included assaulting him and dismembering him, Coffer said.
According to Coffer, the man was able to provide the responding officer with an audio recording of one of the voicemails, which was caught on the responding officer's body camera.
The officer advised him to go see Judge Crocker about a protection order and also advised him how to put Jamie on trespass notice for his home, Coffer said.
According to Coffer, the information was taken to the county magistrate in an attempt to obtain a warrant for unlawful use of the telephone.
On March 11, the man contacted the officer again stating Jamie had sent him messages through Facebook messenger, Coffer said.
According to Coffer, the responding officer spoke with the county magistrate and the magistrate advised the officer that he deemed sufficient probable cause to upgrade a warrant for harassment in the second degree to be issued for Davis's arrest.
On March 12, the man contacted the officer just before 9 p.m. and stated that Davis was still calling and leaving messages, Coffer said.
According to Coffer, on March 13 around 2 a.m. Davis made a video on Facebook telling gang members and drug dealers that his brother was an informant for the sheriff's office and gave his information and address.
It was then decided to enhance the charges on Davis to stalking, Coffer said.
According to Coffer, Davis has posted videos on Facebook stating that he was running as an independent for the office of sheriff.
