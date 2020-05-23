DHEC: 33 Midlands nursing homes, assisted living facilities listed with confirmed case or death related to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released on Friday have listed 33 nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the Midlands as having at least one confirmed case or death related to COVID-19 among residents or staff members.
The facilities from around the state in the report are listed as either nursing homes, community residential care facilities, residential treatment facilities for children or adolescents, or intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Among facilities in the Midlands, 488 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to DHEC while 197 staff members have tested positive. Across the state, 112 facilities were listed where 1,202 coronavirus cases were confirmed among residents. The report also shows 529 confirmed cases among staff members statewide.
DHEC has also reported 67 residents whose deaths were related to the novel coronavirus and two deaths among staff members, which are also the only deaths among staff members related to COVID-19 in the state.
According to DHEC, the data is current as of May 21 and some cases may have either recovered or died.
You can see the full list below.
