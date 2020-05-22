43-year-old man dead after being hit by vehicle on I-20 East

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -South Carolina Highway Patrol and Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on I-20 East on May 21.
Kershaw County officials received a call around 4:28 a.m. on May 22 about a black man laying face down on the side of the interstate. Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol were sent to the scene.
When they arrived they found that the man was died at the scene.
Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 43-year-old Donald Ray Bracey of Dillon County. The coroner’s office say that Bracey died at 11:05 p.m. on May 21.
Officials say that Bracey parked his vehicle at the rest area on I-20 East and walked up to the interstate where he was hit.
This is an ongoing investigation.
