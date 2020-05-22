WCAI expands utility, housing assistance to help even more families amid pandemic

“We know that during COVID time, everybody was home. There’s been an increase into their utility usage. So, we want to make sure families are able to keep their utilities on as we’re transitioning now and opening back up. Because we’ve all been closed in so long, we have a mental health effect to it, and so, we want to make sure that we’re bringing some type of awareness to services that are available and how they go about getting these services so that they’re not so stressed,” said Annette Tucker, the Wateree Community Actions chief executive officer.