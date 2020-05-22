Restaurants see impacts from food delivery services during pandemic

“Commissions are privately negotiated agreements between the restaurant or a consumer goods business and the Postmates platform. We work closely with our business partners to build a custom agreement that reflects the services they ask us to provide to their business, these services are things like paying and providing benefits to delivery couriers, marketing, customer service, courier support, exposure to new customers, and insurance. Commissions are not “fees”, they are the main source of revenue for our company and they are how we pay for the services that we provide to businesses and our customers. Arbitrarily setting on-demand delivery prices has real consequences that undermine our ability to operate, fund relief efforts and benefit programs for merchants, couriers and customers, and kills the whole industry’s ability to provide the services restaurants need to stay open during this national emergency.”