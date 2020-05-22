RCSD: Driver hit woman’s car, shot at her on Columbia street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have tracked down a man they say opened fire on a woman’s car after causing an accident.
Deputies took a report from the victim May 17. She told them she was driving on Covenant Road in Columbia when the driver of another car hit her car in the back and kept going.
She told deputies she followed the other car to get a picture of the license plate. About three miles later, she said the other driver pulled over on Shakespeare Road.
The woman told deputies she thought he was pulling over to exchange information, but then she saw he had a gun.
As she turned around to leave, she told deputies the man fired about six shots at her car.
The woman was not hurt and was able to drive home.
Friday morning, deputies arrested 19-year-old Tyski Antonio O’Neal Bryant at his home and charged him in the shooting.
He faces charges of attempted murder, shooting into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies said they found the gun used in the shooting at Bryant’s home.
He is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
