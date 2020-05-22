Nurse charged with stealing medications from prison pharmacy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A registered nurse at Turbeville Correctional Institution was arrested after medications taken from the prison were found in her possession, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Officials said 31-year-old Stephanie Turner was charged with seven counts of violating the state’s pharmacy laws. According to the arrest warrants, Turner had the following drugs in her personal bag that were taken from the prison’s pharmacy:
- 4 - 100mg tablets of Amitriptyline
- 24 - 600mg tablets of Trileptal
- 15 - 5mg tablets of Abilify
- 13 - 20mg tablets of Celexa
- 45 tablets of Prozac
- 27 - 10mg tablets of Zyprexa
- 132 tablets of Remeron
Turner was fired shortly after her arrest.
