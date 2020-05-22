My Take: Even during a pandemic, we must remember the true meaning of Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It has been several weeks since I have joined you for a My Take.
The coronavirus and the world’s response have temporarily changed people’s day-to-day lives.
COVID-19 has created a time of incredible health concerns and unprecedented levels of safety precautions. There are also fears over job losses and the overall state of the economy. Hopefully, things will eventually return to normal.
But I wanted to take a moment and talk with you about Memorial Day.
As we approach this year’s holiday, social distancing means there isn’t the same level of anticipation for traditional fare such as annual beach trips and cookouts. But despite it all, we must not neglect this all-important occasion.
We must never forget those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation. Those sacrifices continue despite the worldwide pandemic.
Quarantine means we may not be seeing our friends and extended family. It means inconvenience in some areas of everyday life. But for our military men and women, their work protecting our great nation goes on.
Military members also face trying times, but that doesn’t stop them from protecting our freedoms day in and day out. America’s freedom will never be compromised by the virus and our military should always be honored for their service.
So this holiday, please find some way to remember those who came before us and those who continue to serve. Whether it be through posting social media messages or learning the stories of previous generations who served our country, please do your part.
And remember, we will get through this together.
That’s my take, what’s yours?
