Motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle collision on Clemson Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died after three vehicles were involved in a collision on Clemson Road on Friday afternoon.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist was heading east on Clemson Road when a 2003 Jeep SUV attempted to cross the intersection to get to Ricky Lane. The SUV collided with the 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
After hitting the motorcycle, the SUV ran into a Chrysler van that was at the stop sign at Ricky Lane.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital to receive medical attention and would be pronounced dead there.
The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
