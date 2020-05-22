Man arrested after chase in rented box truck

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man is in custody after deputies say he led them on a chase while driving a rented box truck.
Christopher Madden, 22, of Leesville, now faces numerous charges, including assault and battery.
Deputies said they spotted Madden driving recklessly along Landfill Lane, off Edmund Highway, in Lexington.
When they tried to pull him over, deputies said Madden wouldn’t stop.
During the chase, Madden tried to hit a deputy’s cruiser and came close to hitting other deputy vehicles, officials said.
Deputies had to use tire deflation devices to stop Madden. He then ran from the truck, but a K-9 stopped him a short time later, deputies said.
Madden is charged with first-degree assault and battery, driving under suspension, reckless driving and failure to stop for a blue light.
He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center without bond, the jail’s records show.
