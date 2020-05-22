FIRST ALERT: Tracking showers and storms tonight through part of your holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Showers and storms are possible tonight through your holiday weekend, but we’re not expecting a weekend washout.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. Showers and storms will wind down for some but ramp up for others overnight into early Saturday. Rain chances are around 40%. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you.
· Your Memorial Day Weekend does not look like a washout. However, have your rain gear nearby. Some showers and storms are in your forecast.
· Rain chances are around 30-40% from Saturday through Monday. Some storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Highs will be close to 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday for some communities. Many of us will be in the low to mid 80s on Memorial Day,
· Temperatures will be in the 80s for most of next week. Rain chances will be around 20% Tuesday and Wednesday, then up to 30% by Thursday and Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. We've tracked several severe storms across the Midlands today, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. While some areas will have a quiet night tonight, others in the Midlands will not. In fact, a few more showers and storms are possible for parts of the area as they move in from our west. So, be weather aware! Heavy rain and strong, gusty winds will be possible overnight into early Saturday morning.
Otherwise, tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
For your Memorial Day Weekend, we're not expecting a washout, but keep your rain gear handy.
As we move through your Saturday, some showers and storms are possible early in the day. Then, for most of the day, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. By afternoon and evening, some widely scattered showers and storms could develop. Right now, rain chances are around 30%. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
On Sunday, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast, especially late afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours are possible. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
For Memorial Day, showers and storms are in your forecast. Right now, rain chances are around 40%. Some forecast models are calling for even higher rain chances. We'll keep you posted. Watch out for storms, though, if you have outdoor plans. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
High temperatures will be in the 80s for most of next week. We'll see partly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday. An isolated shower or storm each day (20% chance). Rain chances are around 30% Thursday and Friday.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Patchy Fog. A Few Scattered Showers and Storms (40%). Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Memorial Day (Monday): Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
