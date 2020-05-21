Spartanburg soldier dies in Afghanistan, DOD says

“It is with heavy hearts and deepest condolences that we announce the passing of 1LT Trevarius Bowman. This is never an outcome we as Soldiers, leaders, and Family members wish to experience,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. “Please keep the service members in his unit in your thoughts and prayers, as well as his Family as they work through this difficult time.”